‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Warned Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner of Affair Scandal in 2017

Some fans are looking back in awe at Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henry’s 2017 reading with Khloe Kardashian, feeling he foretold the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Henry, known for giving celebrities advice from beyond the veil, appeared on E!’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last Wednesday. He served as bartender, but while he was there, Cohen read the clairvoyant socialite a fan email noting his premonition and asking if it was relevant to this current drama.

“You told them there was going to be a situation where someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with another,” he read. “Do you think that was about what’s happening now with Tristan, Jordyn and Kylie?”

Henry was skeptical, feeling that his prediction still had not come to pass in earnest, but agreed that his reading had given insight into Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson.

“You know, I have my doubts because I feel like it was more of a sisterly thing, so not so much,” he said. “But I definitely, in the reading, saw the direction of the relationship — and it didn’t look good. But, I wish her the best.”

Henry’s show, Hollywood Medium, just began its fourth season last week. The seer offers stars insight on their lives, and fans are often amazed by what he gets right.

Just this weekend, Henry and many other TV psychics were lambasted in a segment on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The episode brought fresh criticism on the work of psychics, but also emphasized how much weight their predictions have in our culture, for better or for worse. He showed clips of Henry’s reading for disgraced Today Show host Matt Lauer in 2016.

Henry’s reading with Kardashian has come up a couple of times now, as Thompson’s various cheating scandals have surfaced. Fans find it particularly interesting since it included Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s youngest sister and Jordyn Woods‘ best friend.

Thompson was spotted “all over” woods at a late night party at his house last Sunday. The infidelity has reportedly finally put an end to Kardashian and Thompson’s romance, and it has also put Woods on the outs with the whole family. Sources close to the model claim she was black out drunk and that Thompson made the first move in the encounter, but the family still wants an apology.

Woods has kept mostly quiet about the whole ordeal since it broke last week, but soon she will finally tell her side of the story. Woods is scheduled to appear in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk this Friday.