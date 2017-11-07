Twitter Leaks Possible ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Premiere Date

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, rejoice! What appears to be a season 8 premiere date is making its way around Twitter and has been tacitly confirmed by one of the show’s returning cast members.

Bravo has yet to announce the date, but footage of what appears to be a leaked trailer gives the Dec. 19 date as the official premiere.

Full teaser #RHOBH trailer promo

Tuesday Dec 19th the ladies return!

The leaked December date and trailer snippet have been retweeted by Beverly Hills cast member Camille Grammar, who may be returning to the show full-time this season after appearing as a guest for the past three.

Season 8 is premiering on Tuesday December 19!

None of the other Housewives have weighed in on the date at this point, but the past two seasons of the show premiered on Dec. 1 and 7, respectively, so the date seems realistic.