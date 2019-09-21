‘Twisted Sisters’: Watch First Look at Episode 7 of Khloe Kardashian-Produced True Crime Show (Exclusive)

The second season of the Khloé Kardashian-executive produced series Twisted Sisters is well underway, and we have a first look at Monday’s intriguing new episode. The Investigation Discovery series brings a new story surrounding a woman who finds herself struggling financially after the end of a relationship, eventually seeking her sister’s help with a murder.

A description for Episode 7, titled “Murder Is a Filthy Business,” reads: “A well-intentioned social worker goes missing after becoming involved with two sisters raising children in a trash-ridden house.” Take a look at the opening moments of the new episode above, released exclusively by PopCulture.com.

“You never know if someone is going to turn out, they do something tragic,” Detroit Free Press reporter Jack Kresnak says, previewing the gruesome case.

“It was a senseless killing,” Macomb Co. Michigan Sheriff Anthony Wickersham added.

“It was cold, it was calculated, it was evil,” Barbara Case, the victim’s mother, says in the video.

“She’s my sister. I tried to help her,” one of the sisters could be heard saying as footage of the house showed the mess.

“We tried working that house and the carpeting was just three feet of garbage that we had to get through,” Wickersham says as images of the carpet and trash around the house showed their living conditions.

“There’s flies buzzing, there’s things crawling around,” Eric Kaiser, Chief Trial Attorney, added. “I mean, it was just unbelievable.”

“They say that time heals all wounds. It doesn’t,” Barbara adds, holding back her tears. “Not this. Not murder.”

The clip ends with a blurred image featuring the two sisters, and the title sequence to the intriguing true-crime series.

Twisted Sisters follows true stories of sisters “as they evolve from kin to killers,” looking into the moments and circumstances surrounding the crimes that led them to take extreme measures in their lives.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with ID for the new season of TWISTED SISTERS. Anyone who knows me understands what a huge true-crime fan I am. This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they’re triggered by jealousy,” Kardashian said in a statement announcing the second season earlier this year.



“Khloé is back and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her unique perspective on the deadly drama produced by ‘sinister sisters’,” Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, also said in a statement. “It’s no mystery as to why Khloé’s expertise on sisterhood – and love of true crime stories – have made this such a huge hit with our audience!”

Twisted Sisters, produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios Company, airs Mondays at 10 p.m ET on Investigation Discovery.