Troy Shafer: DIY Network Issues Statement Following ‘Nashville Flipped’ Star’s Passing

DIY Network mourned the loss of Nashville Flipped host Troy Shafer shortly after news broke of his passing at the age of 38.

The television personality’s brother, Tim, shared Troy passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on April 28, sending shockwaves for his family and fans of his show. His official cause of death has not been determined, but a toxicology report is expected in a few weeks.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for DIY Network expressed their condolences to Troy’s family.

“The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped. We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement from the HGTV-spinoff network read.

Troy was laid to rest last week in a private ceremony.

Since news of his passing, fans of the reality series have expressed their grief on social media.

“Wow… #rip. Nothing scarier than someone dying in their sleep with no known issues…. This is y I don’t like 2 go 2 bed angry/unresolved. U can’t always assume U have the next day 2 make it right,” One Twitter user commented.

Nashville Flipped followed Troy, his wife Becky, and his team of construction managers as they remodel run-down properties, complete sensitive restorations and create custom designs for the owners of historic Tennessee homes. The series premiered in 2016 aired two seasons. Season 2 premiered in June 2017.

“The series follows Troy and his team at what they do best — peel back layers of previous renovations to reveal the original beauty of these forgotten homes,” the show’s website reads. “As part of his home renovation business, Troy also specializes in creating beautiful era-specific custom pieces for clients who own historic properties.”

Many of the houses featured on the show were built from the 1800s to the early 1900s, with Troy specializing in incorporating he character of the time by saving some of the properties’ key architectural elements.

Along with Nashville Flipped, Troy also starred in two pilot episodes for a show called Restoring Nashville on DIY, which aired in October 2018.

Troy graduated from Penn State University before moving to Nashville, with hopes of pursuing a career in music. He later opened a house-flipping business, also named Nashville Flipped.

Nashville Flipped will air next Tuesday, May 21 at 7 a.m. ET on DIY Network.