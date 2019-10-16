Tristan Thompson Shocks Khloe Kardashian With Massive Diamond Ring After Cheating Scandal on ‘KUWTK’

Tristan Thompson isn’t out of the trenches yet with ex Khloé Kardashian after cheating on her for a second time, but in a recent teaser of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he’s certainly trying to clear the way after the mom of one revealed that the NBA player gave her a pink diamond ring.

“Look what Tristan gave me last night, a pink diamond,” the reality star said. Then Scott Disick chimed in as he held the large rock in his hand, saying, “It looks fully like an engagement ring.”

“No! No! No!” Kardashian said to Disick’s reaction.

Thompson and Kardashian have struggled to get back on track since he ventured off with her sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods at an after party in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year. The two have managed to stay some-what cordial because of their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The Cavaliers player first allegedly cheated on the reality star just days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. They managed to reconcile and work through that — although they still didn’t seem the same. Prior to that incident, Kardashian was open with her relationship on social media platforms, constantly sharing photos of the couple, but after he was seen walking around with other women, she only shared emotional quotes, photos of she and her daughter, along with the rest of her famous family. However, back in February, when Woods admitted that she and Thompson kissed, it doesn’t looks like Kardashian will never be able to forgive him.

The second time he went behind her back not only ruined their relationship, but it ruined the relationship the KarJenner family had with Woods. Jenner felt as if Woods was one of her only friends who could be fully trusted. When that trust was betrayed, it sliced their friendship in two, forcing Woods to move out of Jenner’s Calabasas home.

On Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, Kardashian opened up with fans on what her main focus is currently.

“Something that I’m focusing on is just making sure I process everything,” she said. “I think, especially in my family, we are good at moving on. We have very big, forgiving hearts, we just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened. I don’t really know if that’s healthy or not.”

She added that she doesn’t feel that Tristan is a “bad person” per say, “but it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role.”

“I don’t believe in being a victim,” she continued before adding, “… you can’t just condemn somebody for sinning differently than you did, I feel like we are all so quick to exile people and it’s just so heavy to me.”