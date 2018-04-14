Tristan Thompson Allegedly ‘Fired’ From ‘KUWTK’

Tristan Thompson needs to watch out, because Khloe Kardashian‘s mother Kris Jenner is reportedly on the warpath after his cheating scandal and he has been “fired” from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Kris is plotting revenge, and it is not going to be pretty,” a source close to Jenner told Radar Online Friday. “She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”

Another insider added, “The family is livid and Tristan is not the person they thought he was. The family said that their main concern is Khloe and the baby now and they will deal with Tristan next. He will be very sorry that he did this to Khloe and will pay dearly for his sins.”

There has been speculation that Jenner engineered the scandal, which exploded just two days before Kardashian gave birth to her daughter. However, Jenner’s friend Lisa Stanley told KIIS FM that the theory is “such horse s—” and the family is in “damage control.”

“They have a meeting [about scandals] no matter where everyone is,” Stanley said. “They’re on a phone whether it’s FaceTime or on the phone, Kris leads the meeting, and they do damage control and decide how they’re going to handle it.”

Stanley said Jenner would never plan something against her child.

“Even Kris has her line she draws in the sand,” Stanley said. “And by the way, she’s not going to plan something against her child that’s not only has been through hell and back with Lamar Odom, that cheating scumbag, and now she’s dealing with this guy!”

The scandal started earlier this week when The Daily Mail posted photos that appear to show Thompson kissing another woman at a New York club on April 7. The Shade Room also published photos of Thompson and the same woman entering a hotel. Then, TMZ jumped into the fray with an October 2017 video that appears to show Thompson getting intimate with two women at a hookah lounge near Washington D.C.

On Thursday, Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl, with Thompson reportedly in the delivery room.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers player might not be appearing on KUWTK, the future of his relationship with Kardashian is unknown. One source told PEOPLE Kardashian has “basically already forgiven him,” but she reportedly has sole legal custody of the baby.

Kardashian and Thompson have not announced the baby’s name.