‘Treasure Quest’ Team Makes Major Discovery in Quest for $2 Billion Fortune in New Clip

The Treasure Quest crew is hot on the trail of the $2 billion Sacambaya treasure.

In a clip from Friday’s all-new episode of the Discovery series, Jeremy Whalen, Jack Peters and Shawn Cowles head to the top of a Bolivian plateau after last week’s findings led them to where they hope to find a tunnel filled with and ancient gold hoard.

“Now we’re at the tip top of the plateau, there is nowhere else to go,” Cowles tells the camera in the clip. “It’s getting very late in the day, so I am getting more and more anxious. We have got to get some good lines on this resistivity and find something soon.”

After running some tests to determine the makeup of the mound they’re standing on, the team is ecstatic to see their readings jump dramatically from one part of the plateau to another.

“We’ve got our tunnel!” Whalen yells to his fellow adventurers.

He explains to the camera, “So we’re back in business. Now we need visual confirmation. We need to confirm on a 3-D receiver that this is a genuine void or tunnel and not just some sort of accidental aberration that the resistivity meter detected.”

The group huddles together as Whalen readies the 3-D monitor, hoping that they’ve found what they’ve been looking for all along, and cheers when the image of the tunnel they just discovered reaches the screen.

“That is a big tunnel,” Whalen marvels.

“You could fit $2 billion in a tunnel that size,” Cowles adds, hopefully.

The treasure they’re looking for is well worth the excitement.

“A colossal hoard of gold is rumored to be hidden in a remote valley in Western Bolivia,” the show’s narrator explained in the season premiere. “Over the last three centuries, hundreds have died for this legendary treasure that could be worth over $2 billion. Now, a brave group of treasure hunters, armed with a new lead and intel from a century of past attempts, will use cutting-edge technology and heavy equipment to take the valley’s dangers head on. And if they can solve the mystery of the Sacambaya, they can find a trail to the treasure.”

But is this tunnel the secret to that treasure? Or just a red herring?

Treasure Quest airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery