Travis Scott Slams Cheating Rumors Amid Alleged Reports of Kylie Jenner Discovering ‘Evidence’

Rapper Travis Scott denied rumors of cheating on Kylie Jenner, hours after he postponed a concert for Buffalo, New York due to illness.

Hours before the show was scheduled to start, the 26-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper apologized to his fans, and rescheduled the show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center for March 10.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon,” the rapper wrote.

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

TMZ later reported that Scott flew to Los Angeles Wednesday to surprise Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster. While at Jenner’s home, the 21-year-old make-up mogul claimed to have found “evidence” he cheated on her. This started an argument that lasted into Thursday.

However Scott denied the report in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” Scott’s representative said. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Jenner has not directly responded to the report, only posting advertising for her latest Kylie Cosmetics products on her Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

This is the latest drama for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Just last week, Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after he reportedly went to a party in Los Angeles with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Woods will tell her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith on the actress’ Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk. It is not clear how detailed Woods can be, since she reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashian family.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” a source told PEOPLE. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight the Kardashians are “upset” with Woods doing the interview, which will air Friday.

“The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly,” the source said.

The source continued, “The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way. If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone.”

