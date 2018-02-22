Travis Scott Begs Kylie Jenner to Keep Stormi off ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and fans are eagerly awaiting their first full glimpse of the newborn.

While it's unclear exactly when that will happen, if Scott has his way, it might not be on Jenner's family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that the rapper hopes his daughter never appears on television but recognizes that may be impossible due to the family she has been born into.

"Travis is happy that Stormi has so many advantages out of the gate being the daughter of two high-profile parents, but his wish is that she has as much of a normal life as possible in the celebrity bubble she is in," the source said. "That is why he would love for Stormi never to be on TV but he knows that the likelihood of that happening is pretty much impossible."

"It's something that is not causing friction with Kylie yet, but it's definitely been conversed about on many occasions because they both have different ideas of how they want to parent," the insider continued. "So time will tell if it reaches a boiling point. But as of right now Travis would love nothing more than to never see Stormi on camera anytime soon. He wants her to be a kid."

Every member of the Kardashian/Jenner family has appeared on KUWTK, including Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian's children. While it's safe to say Stormi won't show up for some time, it's hard to imagine that Jenner would appear on the show entirely without her daughter, although the possibility shouldn't be ruled out.

After all, Jenner's entire pregnancy was hidden from the public eye, with the 20-year-old rarely venturing out in public and abstaining from posting social media photos nearly entirely, save for promoting her makeup line.

In her Instagram post announcing her daughter's birth, the mogul explained that she wanted to keep her journey private in an effort to do what was best for herself and her daughter.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she continued. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner