Travel Channel Host Completes 'Bucket List' Item 30 Years in the Making

You always love seeing people achieve a dream. Travel Channel personality Jordan Hembrough recently shared that he was able to part off a "bucket list" item and captured the joyous moment on social media. The Toy Hunter host took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal he tracked down a copy of Amazing Fantasy issue No. 15. What's so special about his publication? Well, as Marvel Comics buffs know, it features the first appearance of Spider-Man. It's a high-dollar comic book, and Hembrough was ecstatic to find one.

"See that twinkle in my eye, or that grin on my face?" Hembrough tweeted. "It's the result of finally hunting down a true Holy Grail... 30 years in the making. Finally getting to find this is a major CHECK off my bucket list. Behold, the first appearance of Spider-Man."

The Good Morning America regular added via Instagram, "getting a chance to find a rare book worth six figures is truly something to make me smile. So grateful to my Amazing friends in the industry and the always incredible [Brian Crosby of Marvel] for handing me a dream project. Today was a good day."

Hembrough's run-in with the legendary book, which Marvel published in August 1962, came while he was working with Marvel and clothing brand Kith to help curate an inactive experience in Oakland Gardens, New York. To mark Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, a Marvel x Kith pop-up experience opened up from Friday to Sunday, It houses selections from Kith's Spider-Man line, as well as spidey collectibles through the years (presumably including Amazing Fantasy 15). Fans could go in, grab some merch and check out a space totally dedicated to the wall-crawler.

the #kith 🕸 #SpiderMan pop up was an EXPERIENCE! The #Marvel | @Kith Shop will be open thru Sunday, July 17. 11AM-7PM EST at 221-50 Horace Harding Expy Oakland Gardens, NY 11364 🕷 If you go, bring an umbrella, SPF & lots of WATER 💦 ➕ prepare to WAIT at least 6hrs in line 😢 pic.twitter.com/96NfHLjxxV — ✨Littley✨ (@GregoryLittley) July 15, 2022

"Paying homage to the birthplace of both Peter Parker and Ronnie Fieg, we are proud to open our first pop-up shop in Queens, NY," Kith said of the pop-up. "The Marvel | Kith Queens Convenience Pop-Up is a concept space where customers will be able to shop the adult's [and] kid's collections, as well as an assortment of vintage Spider-Man comics we have sourced. The front section of the shop features a corner store design, while a hidden door will usher you into a space to shop the collection." The pop-up is open until 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Per Grazia Magazine, the event space address is 21-50 Horace Harding Expy, Oakland Gardens, New York 11364.