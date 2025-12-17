Reality

‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Release Date and Trailer Revealed

As host Alan Cumming would say “come one, come all, come friend, come foe”—a new season of The Traitors is almost here.

Today, NBC’s streaming service Peacock released key art and a trailer for Season 4 of the Emmy-winning, Among Us-esque reality competition series, which detailed a new haircut for Cumming and a release date for the season.

Key Art from “The Traitors” Season 4/Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Three episodes of the new season will premiere on Thursday, January 8th at 9 PM EST.

After that, two new episodes will arrive the following Thursday, followed by one episode each week until the finale and reunion episode on February 26th.

The Traitors has taken the reality TV world by storm, thanks to its unique style of competition that often favors subterfuge and cunning over physical abilities. A group of contestants are flown to a gargantuan castle in the Scottish Highlands, where a small group of them become “traitors,” and must work together to “murder” the other contestants unseen. Each night, the remaining contestants (deemed “faithful” players) must vote out another contestant whom they suspect of being a traitor.

The series has been wildly popular since its release, winning the Emmy two years in a row now for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Watch the trailer below, and keep reading for the list of celebrities participating in the fourth season of The Traitors.

Participating contestants:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce) 

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter) 

Ian Terry (Big Brother

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater) 

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef

Rob Cesternino (Survivor

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun

Michael Rapaport (Actor

Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natalie Anderson (Survivor

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA

Ron Funches (Comedian) 

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater) 

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor

