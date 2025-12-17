‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Release Date and Trailer Revealed

As host Alan Cumming would say “come one, come all, come friend, come foe”—a new season of The Traitors is almost here.

Today, NBC’s streaming service Peacock released key art and a trailer for Season 4 of the Emmy-winning, Among Us-esque reality competition series, which detailed a new haircut for Cumming and a release date for the season.

Key Art from “The Traitors” Season 4/Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Three episodes of the new season will premiere on Thursday, January 8th at 9 PM EST.

After that, two new episodes will arrive the following Thursday, followed by one episode each week until the finale and reunion episode on February 26th.

The Traitors has taken the reality TV world by storm, thanks to its unique style of competition that often favors subterfuge and cunning over physical abilities. A group of contestants are flown to a gargantuan castle in the Scottish Highlands, where a small group of them become “traitors,” and must work together to “murder” the other contestants unseen. Each night, the remaining contestants (deemed “faithful” players) must vote out another contestant whom they suspect of being a traitor.

The series has been wildly popular since its release, winning the Emmy two years in a row now for Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Watch the trailer below, and keep reading for the list of celebrities participating in the fourth season of The Traitors.

Play video

Participating contestants:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)