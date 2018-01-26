Trace Adkins to Join Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is getting back in his red chair for The Voice Season 14, and the star has enlisted a country heavyweight to help him dish out some advice.

E! News reports that Trace Adkins will be serving as the advisor for Shelton’s team during the battle rounds of the upcoming season of the NBC competition show.

While Adkins has not yet appeared on the show, he and Shelton have been friends for years and even recorded a song together, “Hillbilly Bone.” Adkins and Shelton are also heading out on the road together, as Adkins is opening for Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour.

This season, Shelton will join returning coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys and new coach Kelly Clarkson to mentor young singers as the contestants join one of the four coaches on their respective teams.

Sounds Like Nashville adds that Clarkson’s advisor will be Hailee Steinfeld, Keys’ contestants will be assisted by Shawn Mendes and Levine’s team will see help from Julia Michaels.

Shelton has previously enlisted the likes of Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Michael Buble, Bette Midler, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, girlfriend Gwen Stefani and Clarkson for help in past seasons.

Shelton picked up the win during Season 13 with contestant Chloe Kohanski, and he’s surely hoping to repeat that feat during the show’s next go-round.

The Voice premieres on Feb. 26 on NBC and will see competition this season from the newly rebooted American Idol, which is set to premiere in March.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @traceadkins