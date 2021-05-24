Tour 'Real Housewives' Star Erika Jayne's $13M Pasadena Mansion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is all about an extravagant lifestyle, and it only makes sense that that would be reflected in her home. After splitting from ex-husband Tom Girardi, the pair listed their Pasadena mansion earlier this month, with proceeds from the sale to go toward paying off a portion of their debt.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares that the 10,277-square foot home is listed for $13 million and was built in 1928 by architect Myron Hubbard Hunt. The home features four bedrooms and nine baths and was built in Old World style, which can be seen in numerous details throughout the property including walnut-paneled walls, high-coffered ceilings, large fireplaces, wood beam accents and more. Scroll through for a tour of the home, which is already familiar to Bravo fans.