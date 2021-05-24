Tour 'Real Housewives' Star Erika Jayne's $13M Pasadena Mansion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is all about an extravagant lifestyle, and it only makes sense that that would be reflected in her home. After splitting from ex-husband Tom Girardi, the pair listed their Pasadena mansion earlier this month, with proceeds from the sale to go toward paying off a portion of their debt.
TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares that the 10,277-square foot home is listed for $13 million and was built in 1928 by architect Myron Hubbard Hunt. The home features four bedrooms and nine baths and was built in Old World style, which can be seen in numerous details throughout the property including walnut-paneled walls, high-coffered ceilings, large fireplaces, wood beam accents and more. Scroll through for a tour of the home, which is already familiar to Bravo fans.
A bronze front door flanked by two stone lions and two palm trees welcomes visitors at the end of a gated driveway and motor court, the ornate detailing at the entryway a major clue as to what guests will find inside.
The entry leads to a walnut-paneled gallery studded with wall sconces that leads to a living room decorated with coffered ceilings and a stone fireplace. There are also floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a view of the greenery outside.
The chef's kitchen features light cabinets that contrast with the wood beams on the ceiling and butcher block island in the middle of the room. The kitchen adjoins a casual dining area, and there's also a formal dining room that hosts a wall of windows, tray ceiling, fireplace and silk wallpaper.
The master suite boasts dual dressing areas, one decorated with red silk walls and a salon area. A wing opposite the master suite holds a private chapel, and the home's study is paneled in walnut. Other features include a large wine cellar, wet bar and a three-car garage with a vaulted ceiling, chandeliers and iron doors.
Terraces offer space for lounging and dining, as well as enjoying the view of the Colorado Street Bridge. Stone steps lead down to a long rectangular pool, which is surrounded by landscaping.
The mansion's gardens feature fountains and outdoor chandeliers, as well as landscaped paths for guests and residents to enjoy.