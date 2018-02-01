Watch Maryse Debut Her Pregnancy on ‘Total Divas’

Maryse Ouellet and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin are officially taking their pregnancy to the WWE. On Wednesday night’s episode of Total Divas, Maryse told the wrestling organization about her good news.

Watch the video of Maryse telling the WWE about her pregnancy here.

After she spilled the beans about their unplanned pregnancy, she worried if the WWE would completely take her off the air and out of live events because she can’t compete.

“I don’t know if they will take me off live events right away. I don’t know if they’re gonna take me off T.V.,” Maryse wondered to the camera.

Luckily, the WWE was into it and gave Maryse and Mike a brand new storyline.

The WWE star bragged that she was the first woman to ever announce her pregnancy at a televised WWE event.

“I’m the first pregnant woman to be in the WWE ring and announce my pregnancy on television,” Maryse exclaimed.

Maryse has been breaking her pregnancy news to a lot of people as of late; after telling her husband in a heartwarming episode of the E! show last week, the couple traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to tell Mike’s parents the good news. While grandma and grandpa responded with tears and hugs, Mike warned them to keep their mouths shut due to the effect the news would have on their jobs.

“You know when they say timing is everything?” Maryse tells the camera. “Well, timing is everything. Our lives are going so good that I don’t know what’s gonna happen now. I still haven’t figured out my job and we haven’t even decided where we’re moving. That’s scary.”

The WWE Diva still seemed to be holding it together until Mike took her to a home in Cleveland he suggested they move into. Breaking down in a spare bedroom, she spilled to her husband that she is suffering extreme anxiety about what the future holds for her as a wrestler and a mom.

“I feel overwhelmed with everything,” she said later in a confessional. “This is a total life-changer. Everything’s changed and I feel like everything’s so simple for him, like I’m not even pregnant.”

Her nerves only increased when the couple told their bosses at the WWE their major news. But everything goes better than expected when Mark Carrano, the Senior Director of Talent Relations, immediately embraced Maryse and told them that while they typically keep the “pregnant performer” out of the ring for safety reasons, they’ll have to work things out with Chairman Vince McMahon, who agrees to let them make the pregnancy into a storyline.

The WWE couple first announced they were pregnant on RAW in September, and have since told fans that they’ll be welcoming a daughter.

And based on their beautiful first family photos they dropped over the weekend, those two will figure out parenthood just fine.