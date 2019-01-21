‘Total Bellas’ Star Nikki Bella Reveals What She Wants in Her Next Boyfriend

Nikki Bella might not be ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet after her split with John Cena, but the WWE Superstar has certain things in mind when imagining her next partner.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, the newly single athlete commiserated with her Total Divas co-star Nia Jax over being “fully single.”

“It’s new, it’s a different chapter!” Jax reassured Bella. “It’s exciting — it’s scary and exciting at the same time.”

Bella explained that while she’s more than happy to be single right now, she’s getting irked by people trying to set her up on dates, noting that she wasn’t “ready for that at all.”

“You know, it’s the age! Gonna be 35,” Bella theorized. “Isn’t it so annoying? Do you get that too?”

Jax revealed that Bella definitely wasn’t alone when it came to awkward set-ups, telling her, “They’re like, ‘Don’t you want kids?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I do! Of course, but I’m not gonna rush into something and it’s not how my life’s going.”

Bella added that the two E! stars are having “fun” lives that are “going pretty good,” but said when it does come time for her to look for a beau again, she wants to stay away from guys in the same part of the entertainment industry like her.

“I think I’d want like a businessman… like isn’t in this industry, is more on the other side of it. You know what I mean?” she explained. “Isn’t like an actor or in front of the camera, I guess I should say.”

Later, despite her family’s best efforts to set her up on a blind date without her knowing, Bella reiterated that she wouldn’t be trying to jump into anything too quickly, regardless of her desire to become a mom.

“I just find it so annoying from [brother J.J.] and other people who bring up the fact like, ‘Hey, your clock is ticking!’ Yeah, I get my age, I get that I’m single and it’s like, I am damn proud that right now I’m doing things for me. No, there’s no babies anytime soon, and I’m actually OK with that — the majority of the time.”

Since Total Bellas filmed, the reality personality has been linked romantically with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

