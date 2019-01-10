‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella Shocks Family By Considering Move to L.A. Following John Cena Split

Nikki Bella is making some major changes after calling off her wedding to John Cena, and it’s not necessarily going over well with the rest of her family.

In a sneak peek of Season 4 of Total Bellas, premiering Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!, Nikki’s twin Brie Bella reveals to husband Daniel Bryan that her twin is thinking about leaving San Diego after her big breakup, despite the fact that the two relocated to the coastal city in order to be there for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did I tell you that Nicole might be moving to L.A.?” she says, to which he immediately responds, “What? Why?”

“I just think Nicole is at a different point in her life right now,” Brie explains. “And she’s single. She wants to be free and I feel like she wants to go back to her 20s. I have no idea.”

“I am confused and maybe a little bothered,” Bryan confesses. “Because why are we here? There’s no point in us being here. We moved here to make life easier for her.”

“Of course Nicole is moving to L.A.” he adds later. “I mean, why would she do anything else? Who cares about our lives and how we moved here for her?”

In an earlier preview of Total Bellas, Nikki explained that San Diego “reminds me of my ex.”

“I really love the energy of Los Angeles. It just has this hustle vibe and I have to go there every week for work,” she said of her desire to move. “It has this single life, very Sex and the City, like New York. So not only am I craving it, but I feel like I need it in my life.”

“Don’t you think a time like this is when you really need your family and your friends? And they’re all in San Diego,” Brie reasoned with her.

“Yeah, and I have you guys right now, but I do work a lot. I just feel like I could be the most productive,” Nikki said. “I’m doing [the drive] every week and I’m getting exhausted of it. And I’ll show you, because you’re going to come look at houses next week.”

“You’re going to make me go by myself?” she asked her sister. “Please. I have no one else.”

“And that’s exactly what L.A. will be like: no one else,” Brie replied.

Total Bellas premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty/WireImage