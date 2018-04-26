Tori Roloff Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Is there another baby coming to the Little People, Big World family soon? If you ask the armchair detectives of the TLC fandom, there is!

Fans are convinced that Tori Roloff is pregnant with her second child after she posted a photo cuddling in the grass with son Jackson, who will turn 1 in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Picnic snuggles. Anyone else ready for summer?!” Roloff captioned her Instagram post with the usual hashtags.

With her hands resting on her belly in a way some people found maternal, her comment section was immediately flooded with people thinking/hoping she and husband Zach Roloff would be bringing another baby into the world soon.

“Is Tori pregnant again?” one user asked.

“So cute!” another said, adding, “Are you pregnant with baby number 2?”

A third wrote, “Are you expecting again Tori?” while another fan piled on and said, “The way you had your hands, I thought you were announcing another baby Roloff!”

Others told the fervent fans to back off of the couple, who are just now getting accustomed to life as parents.

“Oh brother, she can’t even put her hands on her belly and they think she is pregnant,” one person said. “Give her a break people!!”

It wasn’t an easy time getting used to parenting however.

The couple opened up about parenthood just weeks after welcoming baby Jackson, and admitted they were still in an adjustment period.

“We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that,” Zach, 27, told PEOPLE at the time. “We’re not doing things on our schedule anymore. We’re on Jackson time!”

“I’ve learned I can exist on no sleep,” said Tori. “Zach is having a bit of a harder time with that.”

Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism his dad has, and while the soon-to-be-toddler could be prone to a few more health problems early on, Tori and Zach are ready to take on the challenges.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach knows the genetic disorder will make Jackson’s life more difficult, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tori Roloff