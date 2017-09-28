Tori Roloff Shares New Photographs From Sister-In-Law Molly’s Wedding

Little People, Big World cast member Tori Roloff has a real soft spot for family, especially when it comes to her sister-in-law, Molly.

This past summer, Molly got married to her fiancé Joel Silvius in an intimate ceremony on the family’s Oregon farm and from the looks of it, it was a real privilege for Roloff.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share images of Molly’s big day with a caption expressing her gratitude for being the matron of honor.

“Being your matron of honor lived up to its name — a true honor,” Roloff wrote. “[Molly Silvius] love you so much seestor! You were such a beautiful bride! So happy for you and Joel!”

Roloff goes on to add that she is thankful Molly got married so that she and Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Garreton “could dance.”

Roloff, who is married Molly’s brother, Zach, went on to reveal this past summer that Molly’s wedding was one that seemed like she “waited forever for.” Being the matron of honor was an incredible honor for Roloff who adds the entire event made her “emotional.”

“I love Jo so much and I am so happy for [Molly],” she wrote. “She is the sister I never had and to watch her be so unbelievably happy has made my heart swell with happiness. Weddings are such a beautiful reminder of love between family and friends.”

Roloff went on to share that day that her “heart might burst from the love” she felt.

“Love for my husband. Love for my son. Love for my seestor. Love for my family. Love for my friends. I have cried so many tears of joy as I was reminded just how important these things are.”