Tori Roloff Awes Fans With New Family Photos

Tori and Zach Roloff‘s family keeps growing, and fans can’t get enough of the Little People, Big World crew.

The TLC family recently posed for some new family photos now that son Jackson is 11 months old, and shared a slideshow of some of the sweetest ones on Instagram.

“Okay [Monique Serra Photography] I’ll just be here in the fetal position bawling all day,” Tori captioned the photos. “You truly captured how much family means to us and I am so in love with how your photos came out! You are such a gem!”

Tori and Zach welcomed Zach as their first son in May 2017, and since have celebrated their new lives as parents (Even if Zach hard a hard time remembering the diaper bag in the beginning).

“We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that,” Zach told PEOPLE soon after welcoming their son. “We’re not doing things on our schedule anymore. We’re on Jackson time!”

“Jackson time” meant at the time that the 26-year-old mom nursed around 11 times a day and sleeping very few hours.

“I’ve learned I can exist on no sleep,” said Tori. “Zach is having a bit of a harder time with that.”

The reality couple revealed that their son was born with the same form of dwarfism as Zach, called achondroplasia. The proud father is prepared to raise a dwarf child and says there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his son.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” said Zach, a soccer coach. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach knows the genetic disorder will make Jackson’s life more difficult, but “I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

