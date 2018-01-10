Tori Roloff Reveals Her Favorite Part of Relationship With Husband Zach

Tori and Zach Roloff are proof opposites attract! The Little People, Big World mom revealed that her many differences with her husband is what she loves most about their relationship in a sweet Instagram post.

“We are just so opposite and it’s my favorite thing about our relationship,” she captioned a photo of them sitting on the floor with their 7-month-old son Jackson Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple has been together for almost eight years now after Tori started working on Roloff Farms in Oregon in 2010, she revealed in an interview with The Knot’s How He Asked.

“We were both too shy to really approach one another, but we had both told a fellow co-worker we thought the other was cute! This co-worker of ours was so insistent that Zach talk to me, but he was too nervous so nothing really came about,” the 26-year-old said.

Tori revealed it took her future husband three or four months to get the courage to call her and ask her out.

“We went out to a movie, and have been seeing each other ever since,” she said.

The couple has also been loving life as parents to son Jackson, who was born in May.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and tv, and even in person has me a little upset… I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid,” she captioned a photo of her son and husband recently. “I think this is such a lie. I have found life after having a kid. I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose.

She continued: “I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway). Having a kid is honestly a gift I know i don’t deserve from God. Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@toriroloff