‘Top Chef’ Winner Joe Flamm Welcomes New Baby

Top Chef winner Joe Flamm and his wife, Hillary Delich, have welcomed their first child together, son Luka William.

The couple, who tied the knot in May of 2015, made the exciting announcement on Flamm’s Instagram Tuesday, introducing the world to baby Luka, born Tuesday at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today was the best day Luka William Flamm 12-4-18,” the proud dad wrote alongside a photo of the newborn.

Flamm and Delich had announced their pregnancy on social media in June, with the Bravo winner posting a photo of the couple standing on a mountain, the same spot he had been crowned the winner of Top Chef Season 15.

“The top of this mountain is where [Padma Lakshmi] told me I was top chef so it seems appropriate to for another huge announcement my best friend [Hillary Delich] are expecting!!!!!” he wrote. “Flambino coming this November!! #topoftheworld #flammbino.”

Delich shared a similar photo, captioning the moment, “Us and the great #flammbino. Can’t wait to meet him in November!”

The couple had initially made the exciting announcement at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.

“We’re really excited about the baby. Overwhelmed and overjoyed for sure,” Flamm told PEOPLE at the time. “Can’t wait to meet the little man in November.”

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Delich shared a number of photos of the journey to becoming a mom, including a snap in September showing her and Flamm in front of their new home in Chicago. On Saturday, she shared a gallery of images giving fans an inside look at her baby’s nursery.

“We’re ready for you little guy, so whenever you feel like hsowing up would be real great,” she wrote. “Also here are nursery pictures because apparently nurseries are the new weddings and people like to see these things. Either way, there were a lot of people who helped this little room come together that we are grateful for, including my dad, [Dave Delich], [Kevin Flamm], [Meghan Ori] and of course Joe. One room done, a lot more to go.”

In May, Flamm and Delich celebrated their three-year anniversary.

Flamm currently serves as the executive chef at Spiaggia, an Italian restaurant located in Chicago on the city’s Magnificent Mile.