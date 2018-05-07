‘Top Chef’ Host Padma Lakshmi Bares All in Pizza Bathtub Photos



Padma Lakshmi really knows how to live it up on the weekend!

The Top Chef host paired some strategically-placed pizza with what looked like a hot bath in a series of sexy photos she posted on Instagram Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Cheers to the freakin’ weekend,” she captioned the shots, adding the hashtags, TGIF, tub pizza, mood, and me time.

The TV personality covered her breasts with slices of pizza as she chowed down on another slice while looking cheekily at the camera in the photos for ELLE India.

While Lakshmi enjoyed the treat, she also indulged in a glass of red wine.

The mother-of-one has been open about embracing her body and her love of food. In November, she shared a photo of herself lying in a bed while flaunting her stretch marks.

“Hey stretch,” she wrote alongside her leg.

The model has also embraced her age, speaking to PEOPLE in March about keeping her youthful glow at age 47.

“My secret is my diet,” she said. “I think the reason people don’t believe I am the age that I am is because I always ate well in my 20s.”

Lakshmi continued, “What you eat shows up on your skin, on your hair, on your nail [and] on the whites of your eyes. And people don’t realize that!”

She did admit to indulging in some junk food from time to time, however. “I also ate a lot of crap in my 20s!” she said.

Overall, however, Lakshmi said her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle is her biggest beauty secret.

“I really didn’t take sun or at least not without a lot of sunblock,” she said. “And I eat 50 percent fruits and vegetables, fruits and vegetables of all colors. That really, really, makes a difference.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Padma Lakshmi