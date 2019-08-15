Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Was Reportedly Once Accused of Battery by Sister Lindsie

The Chrisley family’s past is being uncovered after Todd and Julie were indicted on tax evasion charges. The Chrisley Knows Best couple turned themselves into authorities Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. The scandal has brought up some of the family members’ history back into the spotlight, including an abuse accusation for Kyle Chrisley.

A new report by Radar Online uncovered a police report accusing Todd’s estranged son of assault by his sister, Lindsie Chrisley. The report from the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia said Lindsie accused Kyle of simple battery on Nov. 1, 2012.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet reported an officer met Lindsie at a cafe. She explained her and her brother, Kyle were involved in a verbal dispute over his activities at their grandmother’s home, where they both resided at the time.

“Campbell said she told her grandmother that he was allowing girls to spend the night and they were drinking alcohol, which was against her grandmother’s wishes,” the report reportedly read.

Kyle confronted Lindsie and allegedly “became angry” and “started threatening her and her husband by saying what he would do to them.”

“[Lindsie Chrisley]Campbell said he balled up his right fist and struck her on the left side of the face just above the eye with the back of his hand,” the report claimed.

Kyle left the residence, ignoring the conditions of his ankle monitor after Lindsie called 911.

“Campbell’s makeup was smeared from where she had been crying and she did have minor swelling above her left eye,” the report claimed.

Alpharetta Police Department confirmed to the publication that he was arrested on April 16, 2013.

A source in the Fulton County Court said the charge was lowered to a misdemeanor at the time after Kyle agreed to take a domestic violence charge.

Aside from the tax evasion controversy for Todd and Julie, Kyle was also arrested recently for possession of methamphetamine in Oklahoma after years of sobriety. There is also reportedly a warrant out for his arrest in Georgia for threats against his wife Alexus. Todd and Julie currently have full custody of his daughter Chloe, who he shares with ex Angela Johnson.

Despite the strained relationship, Kyle shared his public support of his parents in a lengthy statement amid their legal issues.

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family. My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”