Todd Chrisley and Julie Request Judge to Lift Travel Ban Ahead of Thanksgiving Festivities

Todd Chrisley and and his wife Julie have requested that a judge lift their travel ban ahead of Thanksgiving festivities they hope to be a part of. The travel ban that the couple are under stems form their current criminal case, in which the pair were charges with allegedly committing financial crimes. They’re hoping to travel away from their home state of Georgia so that they can visit with family for the holiday.

The Blast obtained a copy of the motion presented to the court, which reads, “This request to temporarily amend the conditions of release related to travel is extremely limited: Defendants respectfully request permission to travel from Nashville, Tennessee, to Grand Cayman Island for the period Saturday, November 23, 2019 , through Friday, November 29, 2019, to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their children and grandchild. The family will be travelling by commercial air and will be staying at a resort condominium. The flight itinerary and housing details will be provided in advance to the supervising Pretrial Services Officer.”

The Chrisley’s go on to point out, “As travel to Grand Cayman requires presentation of a valid passport, the Defendants also request that they be permitted to temporarily obtain their passports from Pretrial Services for the purpose of this trip. The passports will be returned to Pretrial Services on Monday, December 2, 2019.”

Todd has been fighting hard in defense of himself and his wife, even recently taking to Instagram to criticize the Georgia Dept Of Revenue Chief of Police, Joshua Karl Waites, for what he claims is unfair treatment. He also aired out some dirty laundry of Waites’ in his post.

“Good evening, I literally continue to be amazed at how awesome God is,” Todd wrote in the post, “when this nightmare of lies and deceit started with The Georgia Dept Of Revenue, The Chief of Police for the GDOR Joshua Karl Waites he lied about us and so many other taxpayers in the state of Georgia.”

“He’s bullied, threatened and intimidated,” Todd continued, “he’s tried to humiliate and shame hard working people, rule with fear, take people’s civil liberties as well as their property and doing this with The Georgia Dept Of Revenue having knowledge of some these situations.

“This man was hired to be the chief of police for the GDOR while having a criminal arrest for assaulting a police officer and having a DUI, yet he’s given a badge to destroy lives of folks that have done far less than he’s done. WHY is the man still employed with The State of Georgia? Why am I being told to STOP posting his personal history?”

“It’s public record and what Joshua Karl Waites has done to my family and others should be brought to light, he should be removed from his position and charged for the crimes he’s committed,” he then concluded the post. “I will Continue to post weekly as new information continues to pour in.”

