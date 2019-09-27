Todd Chrisley Excludes Daughter Lindsie From ‘National Daughters Day’ Celebration

Todd Chrisley isn’t celebrating estranged daughter Lindsie this National Daughters Day! As the Chrisley Knows Best star faces accusations of tax evasion and feuds with his eldest daughter over sex tape extortion claims, he made a noticeable exception in a series of posts honoring younger daughter, Savannah and granddaughter, Chloe.

“Celebrating National Daughters Day, [Savannah Chrisley] you have and are the most wonderful daughter any parents could ever ask for , you are kind , compassionate , funny, and beautiful (you get all of that from me but don’t tell your mom [wink emoi]) you are fiercely loyal and your faith in God inspires me always keep reaching , with all my heart , I love you with all my heart , always have , always will, …” Chrisley wrote alongside a gallery of photos with his 22-year-old daughter on Thursday.

He also shared a photo of himself and son Kyle’s 6-year-old daughter Chloe, whom he has custody of along with wife Julie. “And then there’s this little beauty , Happy Daughters day my sweet Chloe ..” he captioned the smiling picture of the two.

It tracks that Chrisley might not acknowledge Lindsie amid their ongoing estrangement. Following his and wife Julie’s indictment for tax evasion in August, TMZ obtained a report the Coffee Convos co-host filed with a Georgia sheriff’s office claiming her father and brother Chase had been threatening to release a “sex tape” of her and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes if she didn’t agree to lie about a certain situation surrounding their legal situation.

Chrisley has since denied the claim, saying on his Chrisley Confessions podcast, “Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie. She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not.”

“She’s forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” the USA Network star added. “At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that’s heartbreaking.”

