Todd Chrisley Alleges Estranged Daughter Lindsie Cheated on Husband With 2 ‘Bachelor’ Stars

After Todd Chrisley‘s estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley accused Todd and her brother Chase Chrisley of extortion, Todd spoke out denying her allegations and making his own — saying that she has been intimately involved with two former Bachelorette contestants: Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” Todd, 50, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In exchange to Todd’s claims that Lindsie, 29, engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney, Musa Ghanayem, said in a statement, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business.”

“Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct,” the statement continued, referencing Todd and wife Julie Chrisley‘s recent indictments on tax evasion charges. “While it is not necessary to detail their repugnant actions, it is important to note that the allegations are of serious crimes against Lindsie. Lindsie has made a complaint of their acts to law enforcement, and she will provide them whatever they need in the course of their investigation into her family’s actions. Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”

Lindsay announced in August 2016 that she and her husband, Will Campbell, were divorcing after four years of marriage. But two years later in January 2018, Radar reported that the couple had reconciled.

Murray responded to the allegations in a statement to Access, saying that “Lindsie and I have been friends for years.”

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” continued Murray, who won Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

As previously reported and according to a Georgia police report obtained by TMZ, Lindsie alleged that Todd and Chase harassed and threatened her over an alleged sex tape. In the report also obtained by E! News, Lindsie claimed that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

She said in the report that she learned her brother claimed to have bought such a sex tape and also said that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

Chase, 23, denied Lindsie’s allegations on Thursday in a statement to PEOPLE: “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes. Peter Tarantno, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing charges. Todd and Julie’s attorneys denied the charges brought against the couple, who pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the indictment, Todd’s previously estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, said he’d lied about his father’s taxes in the past because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle, 27, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

He continued, saying everything he said in a 2017 Good Morning America interview “was a lie,” and that he is now sober and has been able to mend his damaged relationship with Todd and Julie, who have custody of his 6-year-old daughter, Chloe. He said that he feels enormous guilt for ever speaking ill of Todd.

He claimed that it was Lindsie and his biological mother, Teresa Terry, who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie. “About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie denied via her lawyer that she turned in her father.