Todd Chrisley Enlists Son Chase and Nic Kerdiles for Help Proving a Point in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Todd Chrisley is out to prove he's just as vital as ever, and he's enlisting the help of son Chase Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley's now ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Chrisley Knows Best, airing at 10 p.m. ET on USA, the two young bucks bring Todd to an axe-throwing saloon after he begs them to set up a "young and exciting activity" to prove to wife Julie that he certainly isn't fading away into a more docile Todd as the years go on.

"I am here to prove to your mother that I can do everything y'all can twice as hard and twice as long," he tells Chase, who insists that is "just not true." It's clear Todd wasn't exactly expecting to be throwing axes, however, shrieking as he turns the corner to see someone hurling the hatchet at a wooden target. "What's up Daddy? Is this a little too young and exciting for you?" Chase asks wryly, to which Todd quickly responds, "No the axe man kind of caught me by surprise, but that's all."

While Chase insists he's ready to help his dad "feel like a young stud," Todd seems to be catching on that his son is just messing with him. Nonetheless, he gives the axe-throwing his all, even after being forced to go first. Despite his effort, the results are disappointing, to say the least, and Todd isn't even able to land a single axe in the target.

Chase tells the camera of watching his dad's continued failure, "I'm not gonna lie — when Daddy asked if he could hang out with Nic and I to prove to mama he's still 'got what it takes,' I was all for it because I could at least make fun of him. But this, this is just hard to watch." Sister Savannah chimes in, "I mean Daddy can't even throw a ball, let alone an axe."

Todd initially blames the axe and the volume inside the facility as the reasons he can't hit, but after Chase's first try at throwing proves successful, the reality star ramps up his effort. Getting advice from Kerdiles to increase the spin, Todd manages to get a bullseye — the first of the day — and makes sure to rub it in Chase's face appropriately.

"It's OK, the level of testosterone that I have is going to overflow to you," Todd teases his son, who quips in response, "Just like your money overflows to me." Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA. Catch up on Seasons 1-7 on Peacock.