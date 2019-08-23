Todd Chrisley Says ‘Don’t Trust Everything You See’ Amid Tax Evasion Scandal

Todd Chrisley is sending a strong message amid the family drama accompanying the Chrisley Knows Best star’s federal indictment on tax evasion and other financial crime charges alongside wife Julie earlier this month. After denying daughter Lindsie’s claim that he attempted to extort her with a sex tape featuring The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, the USA Network star took to Instagram with a telling post.

“Don’t trust everything you see,” the quote reads. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Chrisley added alongside the graphic, “Enough said ….”

Todd and Julie have both pleaded not guilty in an Atlanta court after being indicted on 12 counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Todd told reporters outside of the courthouse after the hearing, “You know we stand in our faith and we stand for what we know is right. You know our family will stick together, walk this rope because we know God will take our hand and take us through.”

Following news of their arrest, TMZ discovered Lindsie had filed a police report in Georgia last month alleging that Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, were threatening to release a sex tape confirmed to include Hayes if she didn’t lie about an “incident.”

Hayes has since addressed the situation on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast, saying the two were caught hooking up on a security camera, but had not made a sex tape on purpose.

Todd, meanwhile, has denied all extortion claims, saying on his recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, “Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie. She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not.”

“She’s forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” he added. “At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that’s heartbreaking.”

