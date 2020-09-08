Todd Chrisley Claps Back at Troll Who Called Him Gay

✖

Todd Chrisley exposed a troll who came for daughter Savannah Chrisley over the weekend, clapping back at the Instagram user who claimed he was "denying" being gay and that Savannah had "self esteem issues." The Chrisley Know Best star put the nasty message on blast on his own Instagram account, sharing the direct messages the user had sent his daughter, attacking her appearance and relationship with fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

"Honey why don't admit you have self esteem issues. That Botox isn't helping you it's making you more ugly. Some are born with natural beauty and some pay for it like you," the person wrote, adding, "Why don't you admit your dad is a f—," the user wrote. "America sees that your dad is gay the more he keeps denying it will manifest itself."

The user, who has since deleted their account, also went after Savannah's relationship with Kerdiles after the two decided to push back their wedding date. "And admit NICK dumped you he don't want you. Honey the minute you start telling your man how to dress and get Botox he will distance himself from you and get p— on the side."

Todd went in on the message's sender in his own caption, saying he had sat with the message before deciding to respond. "I decided to allow my f—dom to manifest enough to say 'F— off ' you have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile, I see where the jealousy comes from," Todd began.

"Sweety if jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak. I get that you don’t have my DNA, but that’s your mamas fault for not meeting me before she met your dad," he continued, adding that Kerdiles is still "right beside" his daughter and their family despite postponing the wedding, "but nice try you thirsty trick." In conclusion, he wrote, "Now with all that being said 'I’ve got a bag of d— to work on.' PS, who even uses the word 'F—' anymore, didn’t that go out with bell bottoms."

Todd, who shares five children with his wife of 24 years, Julie Chrisley, has addressed speculation surrounding his sexuality for years, saying on The Domenick Nati Show in 2017, that it actually doesn't bother him. "In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay," Todd said at the time. "I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."

"I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me," he quipped, adding that Julie is "flattered" that "as many men want her husband as there are women." With that being said, Todd added, "I’m never going to have a drought. You on the other hand might. But Todd will never have a drought."