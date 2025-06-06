TLC Star Shocks Fans With 100-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Jazz Jennings is showing off her new appearance after losing more than 100 pounds over the past few years.

The I Am Jazz star, 24, surprised fans Wednesday when she shared a series of selfies on Instagram that showcased her significant weight loss three years into her health and fitness journey.

“You look healthy and beautiful!” one person commented, as another wrote, “You’re beautiful like always keep up the good work, girl!” A third chimed in, “You look great congrats on the weight loss..New look is a 10.”

In August 2024, Jennings took to Instagram to celebrate losing almost 100 pounds in two years, sharing before-and-after footage of her fitness journey. “Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter!” the TLC star wrote. “I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

In June 2021, Jennings shared that she had been struggling with binge-eating disorder, which caused her to gain “a substantial amount of weight.” She wrote on Instagram at the time, “My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 lbs. in a little less than 2 years.”

She continued, “I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight.”

In a December 2021 episode of I Am Jazz, Jennings said she was inspired to lose weight for “health reasons.”

“I honestly feel beautiful [at] every shape and size. I love my body the way it is. But I will say that I am trying to lose weight for health reasons,” she said on the show. “I have to feel good, too, and I don’t feel good with some of the foods that I have been eating. I really am working on this weight loss so I can be healthier and more me.”