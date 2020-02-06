Jazz Jennings ‘Feeling So Great’ After Third Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is recovering quite well after the third surgery in her gender confirmation journey. Despite complications in the I Am Jazz star’s previous surgeries, she revealed she was “feeling so great” Wednesday after undergoing a more cosmetically-based procedure. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, Jennings updated her followers on her progress while in recovery.

“I’m feeling so great after completing my third surgery!” she wrote. “This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I’m super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way.”

The TLC star’s followers were there to cheer her on, with one commenting, “I’m so happy to hear things went well. Thank you for sharing your life and journey.”

“You go girl!” another added. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!”

It’s been difficult for Jennings, whose surgeon, Dr. Marci Bowers, opened up about the “very difficult surgical course” she’s undergone during a January episode of I Am Jazz.

“She had a very incredible first surgery — it went seemingly very well, but there were problems,” Bowers said. “And that prompted a second surgery, which I was not a part of, unfortunately.”

“Taking Jazz on as a patient for surgery, we knew it was going to be a one-of-a-kind surgery,” Dr. Jess Ting chimed in. “We don’t have the experience of having said we’ve done 50 of these. I was just not expecting her to have a complication as severe as what she did have.”

In December, Jennings showed off her surgical scars on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, writing, “These are my scars on full display in #2019.”

“I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is,” she continued. “I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

