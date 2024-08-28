Jazz Jennings 'So Proud' of Losing Almost 100 Lbs. in 2 Years

Jazz Jennings is celebrating another weight loss milestone. The 23-year-old I Am Jazz star took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 26, marking almost 100 lbs. down from the start of her two-year fitness journey with a look back at the beginning.

"Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter!" Jennings captioned a video that shows her running and doing a wall sit two years ago and today. "I'm so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I've been in years. Let's keep it going!"

Overtop her video showing the improvement in her fitness, Jennings wrote, "I'm proud of my progress towards better health, but I'm still running towards more goals!"

The TLC personality, who since 2015 has been chronicling her journey as a transgender woman, shared in June 2021 that she had been struggling with binge eating. "As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I'm on, has caused me to gain almost 100 lbs. in a little less than 2 years."

(Photo: Jazz Jennings attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. - Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

She continued, "I'm ready to change my ways; I've been saying I'm ready to turn over a new leaf, but I'm running out of trees now. I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight."

During a December 2021 episode of I Am Jazz, Jennings revealed that she was ready to embark on a healthier lifestyle after two years struggling with both her physical and mental health. "I honestly feel beautiful [at] every shape and size. I love my body the way it is. But I will say that I am trying to lose weight for health reasons," she said on the show. "I have to feel good, too, and I don't feel good with some of the foods that I have been eating. I really am working on this weight loss so I can be healthier and more me."