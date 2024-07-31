TLC Star Shauna Rae to Freeze Her Eggs, Explains Why She Isn't Making Embryos With Her Current Boyfriend

Shauna Rae is exploring all options when it comes to her fertility. The I Am Shauna Rae star, 25, shared an update on her fertility journey in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 23, revealing that she is looking to freeze her eggs "as soon as possible."

The TLC alum, who was born with a malignant glioma in her brain, underwent surgery and chemotherapy when she was first diagnosed with the tumor at six months old. While the treatments saved her life, they put her ability to have children in question, and Rae explains that her latest visit to her fertility doctor revealed that she is "very low in the egg count."

The reality personality previously looked into freezing her eggs on Season 2 of her show but didn't proceed due to the massive price tag that came with her insurance refusing to cover the procedure. The desire to freeze her eggs never left, however, and Rae explained in her video that she's been having "a lot of thoughts" recently about what her future family would look like.

(Photo: Shauna Rae on TLC's 'I Am Shauna Rae.' - TLC/YouTube)

"I've been lately having a lot of thoughts about if I do want a family and if I do want a baby that looks like me, or if I want to go through adoption or whatever," she explained. "You know, at the end of the day, I genuinely don't care ... a child, someone to raise, someone to grow with, in a sense, is all in the same for me." There's still "something about the opportunity, the ability" to give birth to a child that Rae is holding onto, even if she has "accepted certain things about my fertility and the baby situation."

"At 16, I fully accepted that I was not going to have children, and I was not going to be able to carry a child or even have a child that was related to me," an emotional Rae continued, admitting that the hope she had when she first looked into egg freezing had been dashed by financial obstacles.

Rae is still looking into the possibilities surrounding insurance coverage concerning her fertility journey, but said she needed to freeze her eggs within the next "six or so months, probably sooner," as "with every day that passes" she thinks there is "less of a chance" of her being able to get pregnant.

Rae has launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her procedure, explaining in her video, "I'm going to get it done either way but any help is beneficial and you have no clue how grateful I would be. The ability to do this is something I gave up when I was 16 years old."

Despite her intention to freeze her eggs, Rae added that she won't be freezing any embryos with the help of her boyfriend, whom she debuted on social media in December 2023. While the reality personality noted that she and her boyfriend have "been together for quite some time" and that she does see a future for them, asking for sperm donation at this point is "a huge commitment."

"I don't know if it's going to lead to a disruption in the relationship. I don't know if it's going to end the relationship. I don't know if it's going to cause issues with anything like family or anything like that," she said. "There's a lot of factors with asking someone to be a donor."