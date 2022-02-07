‘I Am Shauna Rae’: Shauna and Her Sisters Take on Pole Dancing During Bachelorette Party Exclusive Preview

Shauna Rae is in full pole dancing mode as she and sister Rylee try to get bride-to-be sister Tara in the bachelorette mindset! The sisters take on a pole dancing class as part of their bachelorette weekend in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of I Am Shauna Rae, but Shauna’s height of 3 feet and 10 inches might keep her from fulfilling her dancing dreams.

“We wanted to go pole dancing for Tara’s bachelorette weekend because Tara’s a fitness guru, she’s really into it,” Shauna tells the camera. “And I know if she heard, ‘Hey we’re doing something athletic,’ she’d be more [on board] for coming to the weekend. So we’re gonna go pole dancin’!” Shauna’s assessment might have been a little off, however, as Tara admits, “When I heard that they wanted to do a pole dancing class, I thought, ‘This is it. This is where my life ends.’”

Shauna is 22 years old, but a battle with brain cancer as a baby that left her pituitary gland almost dormant has resulted in the TLC star looking about 8 years old. But despite her young appearance, pole dance instructor Jill Schaefer thought there was no reason Shauna shouldn’t be able to jump in with her sisters. “We’ve never had anybody like Shauna,” Schaefer says, “but at the same time, pole dancing really is for everybody, so there’s absolutely no reason that they couldn’t come and try it.”

As the sisters take on everything from the basics to a little more saucy moves, Shauna struggles to get her legs around the pole as needed. While Rylee encourages her to “ignore” the limitations and just have fun, Shauna can’t help but be frustrated. “Shauna and I had pole guards on both of our poles, which is this white plastic that is [there] to keep you from hitting a button at the bottom of the pole that just spins the pole,” Rylee explains later. Shauna chimes in, “It was the size of my calf, basically. And most of pole dancing is leg work, which means you use your calves, you use your thighs and you use your ankles. Which all got clipped by the pole guard!” I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.