Baylen Dupree’s Sister Sammie Skeptical of Colin’s Proposal Plans in Exclusive ‘Baylen Out Loud’ Sneak Peek

Is Colin Dooley really ready to propose to Baylen Dupree? Baylen’s sister Sammie has her concerns in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of Baylen Out Loud.

“I’ve known for a while that I want to marry her and I want her to be my wife and I want to spend every day of my life with her,” Colin tells Baylen’s younger sister at the start of the preview. Sammie admits she’s shocked to hear the word “wife,” but Colin assures her he is ready to fully commit to Baylen after the couple’s recent move into their Washington D.C. apartment together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

tlc

“We just moved in together, but this is something that I want to do for Baylen to show her that I’m dedicated,” he explains, “and I promise that for the rest of my life that I will be there for her.”

Sammie confesses to the camera that Colin’s plans to get down on one knee are “a lot to process,” explaining, “In my heart, I know that Baylen has been dreaming of getting engaged, so I guess this really does prove that Colin is committed to Baylen. But another part of me feels like this is moving rather quickly, and is Colin really up to the challenge of everything that comes with Baylen in a commitment to her?”

Play video

Baylen’s parents have previously expressed their concerns about Colin’s readiness to care for their daughter, who struggles with physical and verbal tics due to Tourette Syndrome. Colin assures Sammie, “I do want to do this the right way. I do want to go about it traditionally and talk to your parents as well and ask for their blessing,” but she wonders, “What if my dad says no? What if my dad is like, ‘Not happening, bud. Kick rocks.’”

It’s then that Colin admits, “I think I’m more nervous about talking to your parents than actually proposing.” Sammie responds with a smile, “I’d be too. Yeah, knowing my dad, I’d be too,” telling Colin, “Good f—king luck. Have fun with that one.”

Will Colin be able to gain the approval of Baylen’s family before popping the question?

Baylen Out Loud airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.