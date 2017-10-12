TLC Announces New Show Chronicling Lives of Pregnant Teens Raised by Teen Moms

TLC has announced a new six-episode series chronicling the lives of three pregnant teens who were themselves raised by teen moms, People reports.

The series is titled Unexpected and follows Lilly, 16, McKayla, 16, and Lexus, 15, who are all expecting their first children. In addition to Lexus’ mom, her grandmother was also a teen mom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer for the show introduces the teens and their families, as well as the fathers of the girls’ children.

Up Next: This Heartbreaking Question From Her Daughter Shocked Leah Messer of ‘Teen Mom 2’

“No one ever told me that it was so easy to get pregnant,” says Lilly, who had only been dating James for a few months before she got pregnant.

“It’s not what a mom wants for her daughter — nobody wants this,” Lilly’s mom says. “It’s pretty much a mom’s worst nightmare.”

McKayla was largely raised by her grandparents, is getting ready for prom when her mom decides she wants to be a bigger part of her life.

More: TLC’s ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Molly Roloff Is Married

“I found out McKayla was pregnant through text,” McKayla’s mom, Shannon, says. “I really wasn’t surprised.”

Lexus’ mom, Kelsey, admitted that she “never thought” her own daughter would be 15 and pregnant.

TLC is working with the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy with the aim of sparking conversations about unplanned pregnancies.

Unexpected premieres Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo Credit: TLC