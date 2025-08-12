TLC Couple Explains Their Quick Engagement and Wedding

Welcome to Plathville‘s Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse wed just six months after their initial meeting. The TLC stars opened up about their quick romance and wedding in the show’s season 7 premiere.

Lydia’s dad, Barry Plath, happily gave his blessing when Zac asked for his daughter’s hand in marriage. They’d only been dating for three months at the time, but Zac was sure things were going in the right direction.

“So I’m planning on proposing in two weeks,” Zac shared. “Actually, the wedding day is gonna be in three months. Are you crazy?” Barry declared, to which Zac quipped, “Maybe a little.”

Barry did, however, have questions about why things were seemingly being rushed. “Lydia has a plan to go to Germany, and she wanted to go on this mission trip,” Zac explained. “And so, one, I wanted to go, and I brought it up to her, and then she was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going.’ It was more an idea on my side, and she was like, ‘I’d absolutely love for you to go.’”

“Then we kind of got to the conversation of, ‘Okay, are we going to Germany married or engaged?’” he continued. “And as we asked that question, everything kind of came together to happen before we went to Germany.”

Barry believed their plan was “more than a whirlwind” but said he understood where the young couple was coming from because of his own past with his now ex-wife, Lydia’s mother, Kim Plath. “This is a huge decision — till death do we part — that’s major,” he acknowledged, adding, “In my mind, I’m like, well, there might be some value in taking more time, but I was in that same boat. Kim and I were together a little over three months before getting engaged, and so I completely can empathize with their timeline.”

Lydia was happy that her father approved. “It gives me a ton of peace knowing that my dad has peace as well,” she said. “I’m very proud of you,” Barry told his daughter before hugging. “I’m just really excited. My little girl, she’s all grown up.”

Lydia’s brother Ethan wasn’t as supportive. “It doesn’t make sense,” he said in his confessional. “I get that he makes her happy, that’s obvious, but it is pretty quick.” He also joked they were having a “shotgun wedding,” a term used to describe a rushed ceremony when a bride is pregnant.