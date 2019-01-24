TLC Airing 6 Hours of ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ During Super Bowl

If the Super Bowl has too much football for you, and the cuteness of the Puppy Bowl is too extreme, TLC finally came up with a third option: a Dr. Pimple Popper marathon.

On Tuesday, TLC announced a six-hour marathon called Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3, the same day of Super Bowl LIII. The six fan-favorite episodes will include never-before-seen footage, pop-up pimple facts and untold behind-the-scenes stories, reports PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Host Dr. Sandra Lee will also provide updates on her favorite patients.

Lee became an internet star in 2014, first on Instagram and then on YouTube, where she published videos of her pimple-popping procedures from her office in California. She has more than 4.8 million YouTube subscribers and 3 million Instagram followers. In July 2018, TLC debuted her Dr. Pimple Popper series, bringing her talents to television.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last August, Lee admitted she was surprised by the reaction to her videos from her fans, dubbed “Popaholics.”

“I feel like sometimes I’m the Pied Piper of pimples. I don’t know, I think what I was really just trying to do is show people what I love about what I do and the intricacies behind it and I feel that I found something that was able to grab a lot of people’s interest — pimple popping,” she said at the time. “I didn’t realize it was such a big deal … and when I saw that I just sort of seized upon it. I thought, ‘OK, this is a thing. Let me see how much I can grow it.’”

Lee added that she believes her office just brought the group of people interested in pimple popping to the forefront.

“We kind of brought that out in the open, which is a good thing,” Lee explained. “The thing that sustains us the most is the fact that it makes people happy. We’re making people feel better about themselves. We’re making people that watch it feel content and happy, and it helps to decrease people’s stress and relax them.”

While some might criticize the show for showcasing a gross procedure, Lee believes her show and videos can be used for educational purposes.

“I’m showing these things in part to educate and for people to understand and accept people,” she told PEOPLE. “TLC is showing that these are real people. They’re exposing a part of themselves that they hide from others, and you just want to treat them with respect and make sure they feel comfortable and safe with you.”

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Getty Images