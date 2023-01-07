TikTok Star Announces Divorce By Revealing They Joined 'The Bachelor'

A Bachelor contestant found a way to announce their involvement: a divorce. The Bachelor's upcoming season will feature Victoria Jameson competing against other potential soulmates for former Bachelorette contestant Zach Shallcross' heart. The 30-year-old makeup artist from Fort Worth used a TikTok video to announce her appearance on the show shortly after she divorced. "Hard launch: I'm divorced," the video caption reads, with Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" playing in the background. "Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor." Also used in the video is audio from a clip by TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, "I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I'm having a better life without him." Jameson posted another video where she is seen sitting at her laptop contemplating a difficult decision, with text reading, "Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it."

Jameson contemplates what she should do while the video plays audio that says, "It's so mean, don't do it. It's the meanest thing you could do." She smiles and applies. Per her Bachelor profile page, she has a degree in dance performance, loves emo-punk music, and "doesn't understand the hype around Pete Davidson." Shallcross was unveiled as the next Bachelor during September's After the Final Rose special. Shallcross told PEOPLE what he's looking for in the upcoming 27th season of the ABC show. "There's really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that's something that's pretty rare nowadays," Shallcross continued of the kind of woman he was looking to find on his season. "The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it's traveling, trying cool food."

Starring as the Bachelor, Shallcross hopes to show audiences his "fun, goofy" side more than in The Bachelorette. "I like to think I am a romantic, but it's not all serious with me," he insisted. "I like to have a good time." That romantic side really came out during his relationship with Recchia. "One of the biggest lessons I learned was I'm a guy that typically wears his heart on his sleeve," he said. "If you can show your emotions and not be scared about it, I really think that's an important attribute, but in my case, I think I fell in love really hard and really fast and I didn't necessarily take a step back, and look at the entire situation from her perspective." Find out if Shallcross and Jameson are a match when The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC.