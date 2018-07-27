Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Dominates

Big Brother stayed on top of the TV ratings on Thursday, as millions of viewers tuned in to see one more contestant head home.

Although the long-running CBS reality show was the most-watched new program of the night, the most-watched show overall was a repeat of The Big Bang Theory. The sitcom pulled in 5.75 million viewers and scored a 0.8 19-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. A Young Sheldon repeat also had a bigger audience than Big Brother, with 5.40 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating.

Big Brother attracted 5.39 million viewers and a 1.5 18-49 rating, which was the top rating in the demo. This was down one-tenth from last Thursday’s episode.

The Big Brother audience saw Kaitlyn German evicted from the house after she lost the Bonus Life competition.

CBS also ran a SWAT repeat, which attracted 2.99 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.

Over at ABC, The Gong Show drew 2.75 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating. The Mating Game did much better, with 3.32 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. Take Two was back at 10 p.m. ET this week, only earning 2.54 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. All three game shows were even from last week’s ratings.

NBC kicked the night off with a repeat of Ellen’s Game of Games, which drew 3.48 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating. From then on, it was all downhill. The sitcom Trial and Error continues to fail at finding its audience, with only 2.17 million viewers tuning in to the first half-hour and just 1.79 million watching the second. The episodes also drew 0.5 and 0.4 ratings in the 18-49 demographic, both down a tenth from last week’s season premiere.

A Law & Order: SVU repeat ended the night for NBC, drawing 2.36 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.

Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom drew 3.11 million viewers and a 0.9 18-49 rating for its two-hour episode. The show matched a season high in the rating, and hit a season high in total viewers. Next week, Fox will try to build on that momentum with the season two finale.

The CW ran repeats of Burden of Truth (1.23 million viewers; 0.3 18-49 rating) and Black Lighting (940,000; 0.2).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three late night talkshows averaged 0.4 18-49 ratings in the metered markets. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert had the best overall rating with a 2.4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! both tied with 1.5 overall ratings.

Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden had 0.3 and 0.2 ratings in the demo, respectively.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS