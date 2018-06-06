Thomas Ravenel Will Not Film ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Thomas Ravenel will not be filming Southern Charm‘s upcoming reunion amid multiple accusations of sexual assault.

The cast of the Bravo reality series will be traveling to New York City to film the season reunion, a source told PEOPLE Wednesday. The network confirmed to the publication that Ravenel will not be one of the cast members filming with his co-stars.

“The network confirms Thomas will not be at the reunion,” a Bravo rep told the publication.

Ravenel has yet to be fired from his role on the Bravo show, PEOPLE reported a day prior, despite the accusations of sexual assault that surfaced last month.

The 55-year-old reality star has been at the center of much of the Southern Charm drama since season one, especially due to his tumultuous relationship with ex Kathryn Dennis and the birth of his two kids all being filmed for the show. Ravenel is currently dating Ashley Jacobs, who also appears on the show.

Fans began to call for Ravenel’s firing from the show, however, after he was accused of sexual assault by a number of women.

In May, South Carolina police confirmed they are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against the reality star by “nanny Dawn,” a woman who appeared on the show a number of times who was hired to care for Ravenel’s two children.

Ravenel, who once served as South Carolina state treasurer, has denied the allegations against him.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Around the same time, the production company behind Southern Charm announced that it was looking into the allegations against its star.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement, PEOPLE reported. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo