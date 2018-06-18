Thomas Ravenel and Ex Kathryn Dennis Reunite for Father’s Day Amid Assault Investigation

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are keeping things civil for their kids.

The Southern Charm exes spent time together Saturday, prior to Father’s Day, posting sweet photos with their children, 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 2-year-old son Saint, on social media.

Ravenel, 55, shared a photo with Saint at the beach, with the couple cuddling up as the toddler took to playing in the sand with a plastic bucket and shovel.

“Saint and I at the Sullivans Island today,” he captioned the photo.

Dennis, meanwhile, posed for a photo with Kensie, smiling at the little girl while clad in a vintage-inspired black and white bathing suit.

“You are my,” the 26-year-old captioned the photo with a sunshine emoji.

The reality television couple dated for a few years prior to their 2016 split, and although their relationship is known to be tumultuous over the years, culminating in a contentious custody battle over Dennis’ substance abuse issues, the two appear to be giving co-parenting peacefully a try over the past few months.

Ravenel has also recently been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including his children’s former nanny. Although he has denied the allegations, police have confirmed they are investigating the alleged assault on his nanny.

His attorney told PEOPLE in a statement in early June, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Dennis has addressed the allegations against her ex during a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” she said at the time.

Ravenel is currently dating Ashley Jacobs, and was left out of the filming of this season’s Southern Charm reunion. Jacobs reportedly did film with the rest of the cast.

Jacobs has gotten pretty aggressive with Dennis on the Bravo show in the past, but is apparently staying by her man’s side despite the allegations against him.

“Ashley loves Thomas — the two of them have a great bond,” an insider told PEOPLE recently. “Their relationship is stronger than ever, even among these allegations.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Kathryn Dennis