Cast Says This Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Will Be the ‘Most Intense’ Yet

Things are about to get crazy in SUR, with Vanderpump Rules cast members teasing the “most intense” season yet will be premiering in December.

Many of the Bravo cast members opened up to Us Weekly about what fans can expect while at the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Los Angeles.

“Where do I begin? It’s on another level,” Tom Schwartz said. “I’m still processing it, you know what I mean? It’s like a blur. Especially when you’re in the trenches, you can’t see the light. It is, without a doubt, in my opinion, I’m going on record, the most intense season yet.”

Schwartz, who married girlfriend Katie Maloney last season joked, “We’re still married, spoiler alert.”

“That this is probably one of the most dramatic seasons that we’ve done,” Stassi Schroeder agreed. “When I think back on like all of our seasons, I think like, ‘Season 1, yeah, that was hard. Season 2, that was really hard. Season 3, that was hard.’ This is hard in a completely different way.”

“Just that everyone has like crazy sh-t going on. It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming. It makes you think, ‘Are we living our best lives?’ Maybe we should go to church,” she added.

The staff at SUR also will have their relationship drama, Kristen Doute added.

“Literally, every single relationship has their ups and downs this season. Some don’t come back up,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say Kamikaze Kristen, but a little crazy Kristen comes back,” Doute continued.

Jax Taylor echoed Doute’s statement about the cast.

“There are a lot of ups and downs,” the bartender said. “Every relationship’s tested I think every year, but I think this year, ours was definitely tested a little bit.”

He added that people can expect, “Drama. A lot of drama. A lot of chaos.”

Vanderpump Rules returns on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.