This ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Breakup Just Shocked Everyone

Bachelor Winter Games‘ latest breakup has fans screaming at their TVs, as Bibiana Julian left Jordan Mauger behind after forming what seemed like a real connection.

The couple has been all over each other since the New Zealand hunk showed up in the Winter Games house. But when Mauger wanted to discuss their future together outside the show, Julian broke down in a fit of tears and frustration.

After multiple attempts to talk with Julian, who was a stand-out contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ongoing season of The Bachelor, the Miami beauty was forced to confront the ugly truth.

“I need to go home, I’m not ready,” she told him, sobbing.

She continued in a confessional: “You find this amazing guy who makes you laugh, who makes you feel all these things … and you just can’t believe he’s right in front of you, but then you’re just rushed, and you realize that you’re not on the same page.”

Mauger, heartbroken, said he would rather know now that she wasn’t ready for a real relationship than at the very end of the show.

“If the answer is not positive, I guess it’s better to know now than afterwards,” he said in a confessional. “Because I don’t want to enter into anything that would bring her any uncomfort [sic].”

Julian tried to explain her emotions further in the confessional booth. “I wish I could just switch it off in my mind and just give him everything. He’s just so open and he’s ready to do whatever it takes and I’m not. And it makes me feel really bad.”

Mauger will always doubt the way he approached the topic of their relationship, but in the end said, “I just don’t know how I could have gone about it a different way.”

He continued: “She really could have been someone I could have fallen for, and those people don’t come along very often.”

“He deserves the world,” Julian said. “I just am not that person right now. … It would have been extremely selfish of me to hold on, but it felt so good.”

She added, “I feel like an idiot but I’m not going to rush things and I’m not going to give up on myself, on finding someone.”

I am sad about the Bibi/Jordan breakup. It’s fine. I’m fine. #BachelorWinterGames — Kalee Whitlock (@roastedkale) February 23, 2018

I definitely didn’t see that one coming 🤦🏼‍♀️ at least not with them #BachelorWinterGames — Kerrysa (@Kerrysa16) February 23, 2018

Please tell me they came to their senses a few weeks later and now they are deeply in love and she’s moving to be with him and have beautiful babies. TELL ME!! #BachelorWinterGames — Katelynn Pedrie (@katelynnpedrie) February 23, 2018

does anyone understand why they broke up because i must’ve missed something #BachelorWinterGames — Sarah Berk (@saruhjb) February 23, 2018

