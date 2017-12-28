Wednesday’s TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘The Wall’ Wins Slow Night

Most networks ran reruns on Wednesday night, so NBC capitalized with a new episode of The Wall. The Chris Hardwick-hosted game show was the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night.

The Wall aired at 8 p.m. ET earning 5.49 million viewers and a 1.0, 18-49 rating. On most nights, that would be the basement, but not on the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The show was easily the highest-rated in the key demographic and just barely edged out CBS‘ re-airing of The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The peacock network also aired Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. The two-hour movie had 4.33 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. According to Deadline, that was 421,000 more viewers than the December 2016 airing, although it dipped a tenth in the rating.

Fox aired the Foster Farm Bowl between Purdue and Arizona. The game averaged 2.93 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating.

The CW also aired a new show last night. EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge averaged 670,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

CBS and ABC had full slates of repeats. The re-airing of the Carol Burnett special had 5.27 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating for CBS. ABC‘s top-rated show was The Goldbergs, which had 3.53 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Justin Lubin / NBC