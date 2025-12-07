‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire Makes Shocking Finalist Decision

Reba McEntire surprised fans by making a shocking decision on The Voice.

On the first night of the Playoffs on Monday, the coaches began deciding who would make it to the finals.

This would be the point in the competition where the coaches have to really make the tough choices if they want to go all the way, which is why the country star’s pick was a surprise. McEntire sent through Aubrey Nicole following her performance of Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet.” TVLine agrees that while there wasn’t anything bad about it, and it showed a different side of her, it wasn’t as “authentic” as some of the other contestants.

Pictured: Aubrey Nicole — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

That being said, McEntire did explain her reasoning, revealing, “I chose Aubrey because she has a way of portraying a lot of emotion, and that’s what music is supposed to be about. I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition.” She’s also referred to Nicole as the “heart of gold” and praised her for bringing emotion to her performances, but even so, some fans aren’t happy.

That being said, a lot of fans are happy with the choice. X user @charlyy_brownn said that “Reba made the right choice! I love Aubrey!!” while @bbrae990 shared, “Thank god Reba chose Aubrey !” They also admitted they were going to stop watching The Voice if she didn’t pick her. @aliveforari expressed, “REBA MADE THE RIGHT DECISION!!!! MY GIRL AUBREY!!!!!” Even more fans on X and Reddit say that McEntire “got it right” with Nicole, so even if the decision was surprising, it was a pleasant surprise for many.

With Team Reba and Team Bublé each picking a finalist, that leaves Team Snoop and Team Niall on Monday. Due to the format change, fans are able to cast their vote on the NBC website or The Voice App for one of the six not-selected Artists to make it through to the Live Finale. It’s possible Nicole will be the only one representing Team Reba, and as usual, there are mixed reactions to that, but McEntire knows what she’s doing. Nicole will have one more chance to capture the country’s heart on Dec. 15, with the winner being chosen on Dec. 16, and there’s no telling what will go down or who will win.