'The Voice': Parijita Bastola Gets a Standing Ovation From the Coaches

The Voice contestant Parijita Bastola had the coaches on their feet following her recent performance in the reality competition. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Bastola's performance of "I'll Never Love Again" prompted a standing ovation from the coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello. Bastola is a member of Team Legend along with Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, and Sasha Hurtado.

The Voice kicked off the live shows on Monday night, and Team Legend was the first one up to bat. Bastola, the first Nepalese-American singer to be chosen for The Voice, brought out the emotions for her rendition of "I'll Never Love Again," which Lady Gaga sang in A Star is Born. After her performance, all four of the coaches gave her a standing ovation. The newest coach in the mix, Cabello, showered the 17-year-old singer with praise. She told the younger songstress, "You draw from such a well of emotion and you're only 17. That was so masterful."

Naturally, Bastola's own coach, Legend, heaped a ton of praise on her for such a "magical" performance. He echoed Cabello's sentiments, saying, "That was so emotionally beautiful and honest and it just pulled at everyone's heartstrings. You set a spell on all of us and it was magical."

With the live shows fully underway, the competition on The Voice is really heating up. Prior to the premiere of Season 22, the coaches spoke with ET about what fans can expect from the season. Both Legend and Stefani are adamant about taking home the win. But, more specifically, they're dedicated to making sure that Shelton doesn't walk away with yet another win. As Shelton's wife, Stefani, joked, "Blake's losing this season." Legend agreed, adding, "He's going to lose." It remains to be seen whether Shelton will win with his team once again. As fans know, this is his second to last chance to rack up a win before he takes his final bow from the series. In October, Shelton revealed that he will exit The Voice after Season 23 (the show is currently airing Season 22).

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," Shelton said when his departure was announced. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"