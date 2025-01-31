‘The Voice’: New Details Surface on Ryan Whyte’s Cause of Death

More information has released surrounding the death of The Voice finalist Ryan Whyte Maloney. The 44-year-old singer earned a four-chair turn on the NBC singing competition for his blind audition during Season 6 in 2014 and was part of Team Blake before being eliminated in the Playoffs. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed on Jan. 28 that Maloney died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to People, and now the outlet has released more details about the tragedy.

According to a police report obtained by the People, his fiancée told police that she and an intoxicated Maloney were arguing after they left a hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Jan. 28, where he performed earlier that night. While driving home, she asked him if he had her jacket, and after he denied it, she kept asking him, leading him to call her a “b—-.” The report states that Maloney reached for a gun in the glove compartment and left the vehicle.

The fiancée told police she heard a gunshot, and while she rolled down her window to yell for Maloney, he was already gone. She ran after him and heard a second gunshot, watching his body fall to the ground. She called 911, but police pronounced him at the scene.

Since The Voice, Ryan Whyte Maloney remained busy. He frequently performed at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Las Vegas, where he had an ongoing weekend residency. In 2015, he released his first solo album, Where I’ve Been, and recently released numerous singles such as “Don’t Put Me in a Box” and “Love with Nowhere to Go.” He also performed alongside artists like Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Shakira, and Usher, among others.

Maloney was born in 1981 and mastered several instruments while growing up in Traverse City, Michigan, including guitar, violin, cello, and drums. He was the frontman for the progressive rock band Indulge, releasing the album Tomorrow’s Another Day in 2005 after touring for 10 years. Earlier this month, Maloney reflected on The Voice in an Instagram post, saying, “Story time Ok! here’s a funny positive story. I was at home all depressed after the voice. I was trying to pick up the pieces of putting my life together and was getting used to waking up to 60,000 Facebook messages of people who said they knew me that was hilarious and I got a call from The Voice asking me to come back to do the finale and here it is best time of my life ever!”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.