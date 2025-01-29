‘The Voice’ Singer Dies by Suicide: Ryan Whyte Maloney Was 44

Former contestant on The Voice Ryan Whyte Maloney, who earned a rare four-chair turn during his 2014 blind audition, has died at age 44, just hours after posting a final social media update from a Las Vegas venue. According to People, the Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 28, that Maloney died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The musician’s last Instagram Story, posted Monday evening, showed him at what appeared to be a bar, announcing, “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking” while making a rock hand gesture.

Born in 1981, Maloney’s journey in music began in Traverse City, Michigan, where he mastered multiple instruments, including guitar, violin, cello, and drums. Before his television breakthrough, he fronted the progressive rock band Indulge, releasing Tomorrow’s Another Day in 2005 after a decade of touring. He later recorded his debut solo album, “Where I’ve Been,” produced by Sean O’Dwyer, known for his work with The Black Crowes, Roger Waters, and Pink Floyd.

His appearance on The Voice marked a career highlight when his rendition of Journey’s “Lights” impressed all four coaches, leading him to join Blake Shelton‘s team. During his time on the show, Maloney performed covers of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Rascal Flatts’ “Easy,” and Shinedown’s “Second Chance” before returning for the season finale.

Earlier this month, Maloney reflected on his post-show experience on Instagram, writing, “Story time Ok! here’s a funny positive story. I was at home all depressed after the voice. I was trying to pick up the pieces of putting my life together and was getting used to waking up to 60,000 Facebook messages of people who said they knew me that was hilarious and I got a call from The Voice asking me to come back to do the finale and here it is best time of my life ever!”

The musician maintained strong ties to the show’s community, particularly with Shelton, regularly performing at the country star’s Ole Red venue in 2024. His career included sharing stages with prominent artists like Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Rascal Flatts, Shakira, Usher, and Ed Sheeran.

In his final weeks, Maloney appeared to be actively pursuing his music career, having released several singles in 2023, including “Don’t Put Me in a Box,” “Love with Nowhere to Go,” “Sleepwalk,” and “Toast To Tonight.” His last birthday message on Instagram expressed optimism, stating, “I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today. Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over!”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.