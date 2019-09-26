‘The Voice’: Meghan Trainor Replaces Jennifer Hudson on UK Version Following Shakeup

The Voice U.K. will have a new face on the coach’s panel. “All About That Bass” singer Meghan Trainor has reportedly signed on to replace Jennifer Hudson. It was first reported that the former American Idol contestant and Oscar winner announced she would be leaving the series in May.

Trainor will be joining Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and will.i.am on the show, reports The Sun.

“I am so excited and honoured to join Sir Tom, Will and Olly as a coach on The Voice UK,” Trainor said. “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent.”

Trainor does have judging experience, as she served as one of the judges on the first and only season of Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom with Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled. She was also a guest mentor on the U.S. version of The Voice in 2014.

“Meghan is a fab choice. It’s always exciting when a new coach arrives,” The Voice U.K. host Emma Willis said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to know her,” Olly Murs added.

Back in May, it was reported that Hudson would be leaving the series, likely to start filming a long-gestating Aretha Franklin biopic.

“Jennifer has absolutely loved her time on The Voice but she’s decided not to return,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It wasn’t an easy decision. She would love to continue doing the show. But she has a lot on and something had to give.”

The Voice U.K. launched in 2012, first on BBC One before moving to ITV. Like the U.S. edition, it has had a rotating cast of coaches, with two chairs usually held by the same coaches year after year. Will.i.am has been on the show since Season 1, while Jones has been a coach for every season but one. Hudson was a judge for three seasons, while Olly Murs has been on the show since Season 7.

The Voice U.K. is expected to return next year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. version of The Voice experienced its own shakeup during the offseason. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine left the series, leaving Blake Shelton as the only coach to appear on every season of the show. He was replaced by Gwen Stefani. The other two coaches this season are Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

The Voice U.S. airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images